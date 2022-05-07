Advertisement

2022 Dogwood Parade entry numbers double from 2021

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Families lined up for miles in Quincy on Saturday morning for the 53rd annual Dogwood Parade.

Quincy’s Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bruce Guthrie said the numbers of entries doubled from 2021 this year with 106 participating schools, businesses, organizations and more.

He said with only about 50 entries in 2021, this would be the first Dogwood parade to return to normalcy since the pandemic struck.

“It’s just a great way to bring the community together,” Guthrie said. “To have that social contact, to get out of the doldrums of the winter, and this very wet spring and just start with beautiful weather in which we have today and start with our summer and all the activities.”

The WGEM team also took part. You download the streaming app and watch the broadcast or watch online here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Alex Connoyer's 2 Run Shot Leads To Victory Over Hannibal
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (May 7th, 2022)
First Quincy Farmer’s Market of the year sees huge turnout
First Quincy Farmer’s Market of the year sees huge turnout
2022 Dogwood Parade entry numbers double from 2021
2022 Dogwood Parade entry numbers double from 2021
Teen seriously injured after single-vehicle crash
Teen seriously injured after single-vehicle crash
City of Quincy facing cyber issues
City of Quincy facing cyber issues