2022 Dogwood Parade entry numbers double from 2021

QUINCY (WGEM) - Families lined up for miles in Quincy on Saturday morning for the 53rd annual Dogwood Parade.

Quincy’s Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bruce Guthrie said the numbers of entries doubled from 2021 this year with 106 participating schools, businesses, organizations and more.

He said with only about 50 entries in 2021, this would be the first Dogwood parade to return to normalcy since the pandemic struck.

“It’s just a great way to bring the community together,” Guthrie said. “To have that social contact, to get out of the doldrums of the winter, and this very wet spring and just start with beautiful weather in which we have today and start with our summer and all the activities.”

The WGEM team also took part.

