Advertisement

3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill

The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.
The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in the Bahamas say three U.S. tourists have died at a resort there after falling ill.

And another has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.”

Their identities haven’t been made public.

Health Minister Michael Darville said Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital.

He said initial investigations indicate it was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

The last civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks plant in Mariupol, but Ukrainian...
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr...
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse...
Queen’s home movies to be in new documentary for Jubilee
As more companies mandate a return to the office, workers must readjust to pre-pandemic rituals...
Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office
60 are feared dead after the bombing of school shelter in Bilohorivka, Ukraine.
RAW: Aftermath of bombed school shelter in Ukraine