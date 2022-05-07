5th annual St. James Dogwood Block Party kicks off festivities in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - It officially became Dogwood weekend on Friday as dozens of families came out and enjoyed food and fun at St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy for their 5th annual Dogwood Block Party.

They started the night off with a ribbon-cutting to kick off Saturday’s Dogwood Parade.

Then, families enjoyed a bounce house, face painting and balloons.

St. James Dogwood Block Party Coordinator Renee Higgins said this helps bring the community together for some family fun.

“With everything we’ve had going on in our society, what a wonderful way to celebrate each other to come together, share some food, share some laughs and just have a good time. We need to do this more and bring our community together,” Higgins said.

The Dogwood Parade will start at 9:20 a.m. and go down Maine Street in Quincy.

You can watch it live on WGEM, through streaming or on WGEM.com from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

