7th annual Hope for Horizons fundraiser held, organizers hope to serve more as need grows

By Charity Bell
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A local soup kitchen now has more money to help the community, especially as the need grows.

Community members gathered for a silent auction Friday for Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

Executive Director Sarah Stephens said when inflation goes up, poverty needs goes up with it, and they are seeing that happen in the Tri-States.

Stephens said local artists offered their work for the silent auction, and they had 20 sponsors for the event, helping them hopefully raise $60,000.

“It’s a night about bringing hope to those individuals and so when you come and support events like this, it helps expand the reach of our story and it also helps expand our work,” Stephens said.

She said if you didn’t make it out to the silent auction Friday night, you can still give online at Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

Their next event will be the ‘Moonlight Ride for Hunger’ in September.

