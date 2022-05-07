Adams County ARPA funds to help buy new Adams County Sheriff’s Office vests

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are getting the protective gear they need to make it home safely to their families.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office asked for some of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy protective vests, that can save officers’ lives.

Sheriff Rich Wagner said 28 vests, that court security, patrol officers and the tactical team use, are expiring this year. He said they will have to be replaced because the vests have a five-year shelf life.

Meanwhile, they want to equip their corrections officers with 36 vests. The vests they need could protect officers from getting shot and stabbed.

The vests can cost $600 each for patrol and court security vests, $700 each for corrections officers and several thousand dollars each for tactical team vests because they protect against hire caliber rounds.

“It seems like there’s been a lot of gun violence in the media, both nationally and a bit here locally. We want to make sure we provide our officers with the best protection we can,” Wagner said.

Wagner said the county’s executive committee has already approved their requests. While it still has to get through the full Adams County board, Wagner said their requests usually get approved.

He said vests for corrections officers will be here within the next few weeks, and the vests for the tactical team will take longer because they have to be custom fitted.

He said it’s not safe for officers to use the expired vests in the field, but they can still make use of them. He said officers can use the vests as patrol vehicle door reinforcements, as ballistic blankets, or as shooting targets during training.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.