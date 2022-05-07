City of Quincy facing cyber issues

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to Mayor Mike Troup, around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday the city of Quincy noticed issues with its computer system.

Troup said they don’t know the extent of the issues yet due to most departments being closed on the weekend, so they don’t know how many departments it’s affecting, but he has confirmed the Quincy Police Department is one of them.

Troup reported the cause of the cyber issues is still being determined.

The City of Quincy IT is working to figure out the culprit and fix the situation.

The Quincy Police Department is asking residents to call the 911 non-emergency line at 217-222-9360 to ensure adequate response times and support. This is due to computer network issues that are causing problems with phone reliability at the department.

