First Quincy Farmer’s Market of the year sees huge turnout

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy’s Farmer’s Market kicked off on Saturday morning and economic developers are calling it a success.

The District’s Economic Development Director Emily Lombardi said many factors lead to the market having a bigger turnout than anticipated. Some of the factors included the 2022 Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Dogwood Parade, Shop Local Saturday and the sunny weather.

Lombardi said they also have added about seven more vendors this year.

“We’re looking at probably fifty vendors here today,” Lombardi said. “And, for the first day, we know it’s a really big turnout.”

Another contributing factor was last-minute Mother’s Day shopping according to The Plant Lady of Quincy Owner Melanie Del Castillo. She said she sold out of some of her most popular products early on.

“Everyone wants to bring their mother a hanging basket full of flowers,” Del Castillo said. “(Some) items are coming from overseas. So yeah, that’s about the only problem with the supply chain I’ve had out here, personally. So, I stock up on seeds.”

Evita Helm is one of many shoppers who stumbled upon the farmer’s market after attending the Dogwood Parade.

“I didn’t know it was opening day,” Helm said. “So, that’s great! It’s been rainy and today is like the first nice day in a while. So then, it’s like that and the parade that’s down the street.”

The Quincy’s Farmer’s Market will be held each Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. from May 7 through October 29.

There will also be live concerts held on Fridays from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the First Mid Plaza.

