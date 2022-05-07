Advertisement

Mother’s Day Forecast

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
After a seasonable Saturday, beautiful weather is set to continue into Mother’s Day Sunday.

An approaching low pressure system from the West will spark a bit more cloud cover through the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower cannot be ruled out as the system passes by, especially in Northern counties. However, most of the Tri-States will see dry weather for much of the day. High temperatures on Sunday will be quite similar to Saturday, with temps maxing out in the low 70′s. This is right on course for where the weather should be this time of year.

After another seasonable day on Sunday, the weather really begins to heat up heading into the work week. A strong ridge of high pressure, combined with breezy South/Southwesterly winds, will lead to quite the heat wave through the week. A few record high temperatures may be in jeopardy! Make sure those air conditioners are ready.

