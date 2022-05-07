Advertisement

Police: Assistant principal sent to hospital after punched, kicked by 11-year-old student

Police in South Carolina said they responded to an assault at a school that sent an assistant principal to the hospital. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood, Ray Rivera and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating an assault that involved an elementary school student and an assistant principal.

WCSC reports the Charleston Police Department responded to an incident at Drayton Hall Elementary School on Tuesday.

An assistant principal at the school told officers she was assaulted by a student, according to a police report.

She said she pulled an 11-year-old student out of class to clean up a mess he made in the boy’s bathroom. An argument then ensued with the student cursing at her, striking her in the face, and kicking her.

Investigators said they saw red marks near the eye of the assistant principal, and she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to the police report, the student told officers he did not make the mess in the boy’s bathroom, and he was tired of the assistant principal telling him what to do.

Police asked the student if he felt the assistant principal deserved it, and he reportedly told them she did and that he did not feel bad about it.

Another staff member at the school also told officers that she had been assaulted by the same student recently. The report stated that bruising was seen on the staff members’ arms.

Police said no arrests had been made because of the students’ age, but they are working with the assistant principal to see if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

The last civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks plant in Mariupol, but Ukrainian...
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr...
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse...
Queen’s home movies to be in new documentary for Jubilee
As more companies mandate a return to the office, workers must readjust to pre-pandemic rituals...
Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office
60 are feared dead after the bombing of school shelter in Bilohorivka, Ukraine.
RAW: Aftermath of bombed school shelter in Ukraine