Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (May 6) Pittsfield Saukees Volleyball Standout Katie Cox Signs National Letter Of Intent And The Hawks Of Quincy University Host Missouri S & T On The GLVC Diamond

Quincy Blue Devil Senior Autumn Speckhart Signs NLI With The Bears Of Missouri State
Pittsfield Saukees In The NLI Spotlight
Pittsfield Saukees In The NLI Spotlight(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another day to celebrate throughout “Saukee Nation” as another member of the Class of 2022 at Pittsfield High signed a National Letter Of Intent on this “Fabulous Friday!” This afternoon, PHS multisport student-athlete Katie Cox signed her NLI as scheduled with the Blazers of John Wood. Cox will join the JWCC volleyball program after a stellar prep career playing basketball for the Saukees as well as participating in Track & Field, as well as volleyball. We’ll check in with the talented senior as she offers a few thoughts on the sensational coaching she’s received over the years that has allowed her to get to this point in her academic and athletic journey.

At Quincy High School, another National Letter Of Intent signing was on the schedule of Blue Devils Athletic Director Matt McClelland. QHS senior cheerleader Autumn Speckhart was in the NLI spotlight as she signed with Missouri State University for “Cheer.” Autumn has been involved in competitive cheer for the past 4 years and now she’s excited about having an opportunity to head to Springfield to join the ranks of the Bears Cheer Squad. Speckhart also shared her thoughts today regarding whether or not :cheerleaders” should really be considered as “athletes” on the collegiate sports landscape. We’ll have the story...

On the college baseball diamond this afternoon at QU Stadium, the Hawks of Quincy University returned to the turf for game 1 of their Great Lakes Valley Conference weekend series against the Miners of Missouri S&T. The (27-19) Hawks were in search of their second win in a row while the Miners were in search of their third. It didn’t take long for this contest to heat up on the mound (see QU starter Spencer Walker) as well as the plate. We’ll have game highlights from “The Gem City!”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 6) Quincy Notre Dame’s Winning Streak On The IHSA Diamond Reaches 14 Games And Counting While The Lady Pirates Of Hannibal Improve To (18-4) On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch After Posting A Win During Pink Night At Porter Stadium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Baseball Team Keeps Their Winning Streak Alive At "The Ferd" On Friday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 5) Part II

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thurs. (May 5) Part I

Updated: 22 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Post Their 13th Straight Win On The IHSA Diamond And Hannibal Shuts Out Macon On The MSHSAA Diamond 15-10

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Roll To Their 13th Win In A Row On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 5)

Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 5) Quincy Track & Field Throwers Gear Up For The Collinsville Invite And Illini West Basketball Standout Max Richardson Is Set To Start Collegiate Career On The Hardwood

Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Track & Field Team Set Their Sight's On Collinsville Invite This Weekend

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4)

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 4) “Show Me State” Prep Athletes Shine In The Spotlight At The “Saukee Olympics” And Illini West Basketball/Track Standout Abbie Johnson Signs A National Letter Of Intent With Monmouth College

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA Track And Field: Saukee Olympics Underway At Pittsfield High School

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wed (May 4)

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 4) Nine Student-Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent At Illini West And Fort Madison High School 2-Sport Standout Signs NLI In Bloodhounds Country

Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Nine Chargers Sign National Letters Of Intent At Illini West High School In Carthage