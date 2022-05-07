WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (May 6) Pittsfield Saukees Volleyball Standout Katie Cox Signs National Letter Of Intent And The Hawks Of Quincy University Host Missouri S & T On The GLVC Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another day to celebrate throughout “Saukee Nation” as another member of the Class of 2022 at Pittsfield High signed a National Letter Of Intent on this “Fabulous Friday!” This afternoon, PHS multisport student-athlete Katie Cox signed her NLI as scheduled with the Blazers of John Wood. Cox will join the JWCC volleyball program after a stellar prep career playing basketball for the Saukees as well as participating in Track & Field, as well as volleyball. We’ll check in with the talented senior as she offers a few thoughts on the sensational coaching she’s received over the years that has allowed her to get to this point in her academic and athletic journey.

At Quincy High School, another National Letter Of Intent signing was on the schedule of Blue Devils Athletic Director Matt McClelland. QHS senior cheerleader Autumn Speckhart was in the NLI spotlight as she signed with Missouri State University for “Cheer.” Autumn has been involved in competitive cheer for the past 4 years and now she’s excited about having an opportunity to head to Springfield to join the ranks of the Bears Cheer Squad. Speckhart also shared her thoughts today regarding whether or not :cheerleaders” should really be considered as “athletes” on the collegiate sports landscape. We’ll have the story...

On the college baseball diamond this afternoon at QU Stadium, the Hawks of Quincy University returned to the turf for game 1 of their Great Lakes Valley Conference weekend series against the Miners of Missouri S&T. The (27-19) Hawks were in search of their second win in a row while the Miners were in search of their third. It didn’t take long for this contest to heat up on the mound (see QU starter Spencer Walker) as well as the plate. We’ll have game highlights from “The Gem City!”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.