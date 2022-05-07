WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 6) Quincy Notre Dame’s Winning Streak On The IHSA Diamond Reaches 14 Games And Counting While The Lady Pirates Of Hannibal Improve To (18-4) On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch After Posting A Win During Pink Night At Porter Stadium
QHS Blue Devils Girls Track Team Finishes In 3rd Place At Western Big 6 Conference Meet
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, May 6, 2022
IHSA-MSHSAA Baseball
QND/Palmyra 2022 Spring Baseball Slam
Marceline 1
QND Raiders 13 (Final/4 Innings)
QND: Brady Kindhart (2-For-2 / HR / 3 RBI)
Jake Schisler (3-For-3 / 2B (2) / 3 RBI / 3 R)
Harry Oden (2-For-2 / 3 R)
Ben Kasperie (2 RBI)
Tucker Tollerton (2 RBI)
Camp Point Central 2
Kirksville 1
CPC: (WP) Steven Miller (7 IP / 7 H / 1 R)
CPC: Brydon Allison (2-For-3 / 2B / 2R)
CPC: Reese Wilkey (2-For-3 / 2 RBI)
Saturday Schedule At “The Ferd”
9:00 AM: Hannibal Pirates vs. Quincy Notre Dame
11:00 AM: St. Charles vs. Hannibal
1:00 PM: St. Charles vs. Quincy Notre Dame
IHSA Baseball
Pittsfield 11
Porta 4
PHS: Saukees Had 12 Hits & Committed 1 Error vs. Porta
MSHSAA Baseball
Macon 12
Clark County 2
CC Indians Now (7-9) On The Season
North Callaway 2
Mexico 1
MHS Bulldogs Now (13-8) On The Season
Monroe City 16
Van-Far 3
MC Panthers Now (4-8)
(( Game Played At Mexico High School ))
MSHSAA Soccer
“Pink Night” At Porter Stadium
Marshall 0
Hannibal 8
HHS: Abbie Martin (3 Goals)
HHS: Bella Falconer (2 Goals)
HHS: Ashley Davis (2 Goals)
HHS: Katie Greening (1 Goal)
HHS Lady Pirates Now (18-4) Overall & (9-0) In The NCMC
IHSA Soccer
Burlington Notre Dame 0
Quincy Notre Dame 6
QND: Lia Quintero (2 Goals)
QND: Mekayla Patton (2 Goals)
QND: Sage Stratton (1 Goal)
College Baseball
Great Lakes Valley Conference
Missouri S & T Miners 1
Quincy University Hawks 11
QU: Luke Napleton (3-For-4 / 2B / HR / 3R / 3RBI)
QU Hawks Will Host The Miners On Saturday In A Doubleheader That Starts At 1:00 PM
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.