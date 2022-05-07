Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 6) Quincy Notre Dame’s Winning Streak On The IHSA Diamond Reaches 14 Games And Counting While The Lady Pirates Of Hannibal Improve To (18-4) On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch After Posting A Win During Pink Night At Porter Stadium

QHS Blue Devils Girls Track Team Finishes In 3rd Place At Western Big 6 Conference Meet
"Sports Extra"
"Sports Extra"(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, May 6, 2022

IHSA-MSHSAA Baseball

QND/Palmyra 2022 Spring Baseball Slam

Marceline 1

QND Raiders 13 (Final/4 Innings)

QND: Brady Kindhart (2-For-2 / HR / 3 RBI)

Jake Schisler (3-For-3 / 2B (2) / 3 RBI / 3 R)

Harry Oden (2-For-2 / 3 R)

Ben Kasperie (2 RBI)

Tucker Tollerton (2 RBI)

Camp Point Central 2

Kirksville 1

CPC: (WP) Steven Miller (7 IP / 7 H / 1 R)

CPC: Brydon Allison (2-For-3 / 2B / 2R)

CPC: Reese Wilkey (2-For-3 / 2 RBI)

Saturday Schedule At “The Ferd”

9:00 AM: Hannibal Pirates vs. Quincy Notre Dame

11:00 AM: St. Charles vs. Hannibal

1:00 PM: St. Charles vs. Quincy Notre Dame

IHSA Baseball

Pittsfield 11

Porta 4

PHS: Saukees Had 12 Hits & Committed 1 Error vs. Porta

MSHSAA Baseball

Macon 12

Clark County 2

CC Indians Now (7-9) On The Season

North Callaway 2

Mexico 1

MHS Bulldogs Now (13-8) On The Season

Monroe City 16

Van-Far 3

MC Panthers Now (4-8)

(( Game Played At Mexico High School ))

MSHSAA Soccer

“Pink Night” At Porter Stadium

Marshall 0

Hannibal 8

HHS: Abbie Martin (3 Goals)

HHS: Bella Falconer (2 Goals)

HHS: Ashley Davis (2 Goals)

HHS: Katie Greening (1 Goal)

HHS Lady Pirates Now (18-4) Overall & (9-0) In The NCMC

IHSA Soccer

Burlington Notre Dame 0

Quincy Notre Dame 6

QND: Lia Quintero (2 Goals)

QND: Mekayla Patton (2 Goals)

QND: Sage Stratton (1 Goal)

College Baseball

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Missouri S & T Miners 1

Quincy University Hawks 11

QU: Luke Napleton (3-For-4 / 2B / HR / 3R / 3RBI)

QU Hawks Will Host The Miners On Saturday In A Doubleheader That Starts At 1:00 PM

