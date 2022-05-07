WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 6) Quincy Notre Dame’s Winning Streak On The IHSA Diamond Reaches 14 Games And Counting While The Lady Pirates Of Hannibal Improve To (18-4) On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch After Posting A Win During Pink Night At Porter Stadium QHS Blue Devils Girls Track Team Finishes In 3rd Place At Western Big 6 Conference Meet

"Sports Extra" (WGEM)