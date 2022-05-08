Advertisement

Missouri ballot measures on marijuana, ranked voting advance

Marijuana plant
Marijuana plant(pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Campaigns to legalize recreational marijuana use and allow ranked-choice voting in Missouri are moving forward with efforts to get the measures on ballots.

The deadline to turn in voter signatures for ballot measures is Sunday.

One proposed amendment would allow adults age 21 and older to buy and grow weed for personal use. It would automatically clear criminal records for people who have been convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.

The other measure would require a single primary ballot with both Republican and Democratic candidates.

The top four vote-getters would advance to the general election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

In spite of labor and supply issues, Hannibal Hotel still set to open
In spite of labor and supply issues, renovated Hannibal motel work still on track
QU Baseball Finishes 30-20
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (May 8th, 2022)
Hannibal Are NCMC Champions
Hannibal Pirates Baseball: From 1-6 to NCMC Champs
Mother’s Day celebratory brunch at Pointe D’Vine brings in hundreds
Mother’s Day celebratory brunch at Pointe D’Vine brings in hundreds
Adams County Sheriff’s Office asks for ARPA funds to combat COVID-19 overtime costs
Adams County Sheriff Dept. asks for ARPA funds to combat worker shortage