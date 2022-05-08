Advertisement

Record High Temps Possible This Week

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The Tri-States is set for a taste of mid-Summer weather for the middle of May, as a building heat wave brings the chance for near record heat Monday through Thursday.

A strong ridge of high pressure to the East, combined with gusty Southwesterly winds, will allow for temperatures to climb well above average through the day on Monday. High temps will top out in the upper 80′s, with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Temperatures will not fall much overnight, only dipping into the low 70′s. Heading into Tuesday, temps will climb into the low 90′s and will hover around there for daytime highs through the week.

In addition to the heat, humidity levels will build as well, making this week feel more like the middle of Summer. With the building heat and humidity, there will be the chance for an isolated storm or two, especially across Northern counties during the evening and overnight hours. However, most of the region is set to stay dry until next weekend.

Here are the records to be on the lookout for in Quincy:

Monday’s record high is 90 degrees, set back in 1963.

Tuesday’s record high is 92 degrees, set back in 2011.

Wednesday’s record high is 88 degrees, set back in 2000.

Thursday’s record high is 93 degrees, set back in 1956.

