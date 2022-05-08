Teen seriously injured after single-vehicle crash

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy from New London, Mo., was traveling northbound in his 2007 Chevrolet Pickup when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

According to MSHP, the passenger in the vehicle, a 15-year-old girl from Hannibal, was seriously injured in the car accident two miles northwest of Hannibal.

HSHP said the girl was taken to Blessing Hospital by Marion County Ambulance for serious injuries. It is unknown if the girl was wearing a seatbelt.

