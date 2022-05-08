Advertisement

‘They don’t see it until it’s too late’: Video montage of cars crashing on same offramp goes viral

A Seattle man's recordings of car accidents in his neighborhood have gone viral. (SOURCE: KING)
By Chris Daniels
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) – A Washington man fed up with the constant car accidents happening around his home started recording them. Now, those videos have gone viral.

Michael Basconcillo lives near the corner of 7th and Union in Seattle.

He became so tired of drivers going too fast and too furious, he started recording the action of the I-5 southbound offramp.

“They bounce off that wall over there and end up crashing over here,” he said, referring to a wall and street corner near the offramp.

Car crashes on this offramp have happened over and over and over again. Basconcillo’s video compilation of them has gone viral overnight.

“I had two friends text me yesterday morning and said ‘You’re famous; your video is on Reddit.’ I go ‘What’s Reddit,’” he said.

Basconcillo said it’s no laughing matter, given the proximity to a crosswalk and the nearby Sheraton Hotel. Hard data is inconclusive about the intersection, including the number of cars that have piled up over time.

“It’s more like a turn, they don’t see it until it’s too late,” Basconcillo said. “They’ll see a 20-mile an hour exit sign. That doesn’t mean anything.”

The Washington Department of Transportation and Seattle Department of Transportation said they know this area has been a problem for years and they’ve installed all sorts of new signage to get people to slow down. Basconcillo said it’s not enough.

“It’s a sign, it’s not going to do anything,” he said. “Divots … that make your tire make noise. It would wake somebody up, it would get their attention, and get them to slow down.”

If more isn’t done, Basconillo said he believes the hits will keep on coming.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Call Pence or Trump? It’s decision time for Jan. 6 panel
In spite of labor and supply issues, Hannibal Hotel still set to open
In spite of labor and supply issues, renovated Hannibal motel work still on track
President Joe Biden, during his White House run and the push for the infrastructure bill, made...
White House says internet providers to discount service for poor