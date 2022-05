WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (May 7th, 2022) Quincy Notre Dame’s Winning Streak Climbs To 16 On The IHSA Diamond; Pleasant Hill Softball Wins Back To Back Games In The Backyard On The QND Campus

High School Baseball

IHSA

QND/Palmyra Spring Slam

Hannibal 0

Quincy Notre Dame 6

Final

QND: Alex Connoyer 1-3, HR (3), 2 RBI

QND: Jake Schisler CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K

St. Charles 5

Hannibal 12

Final

Pirates Are 16-11 On The Season

St. Charles 0

Quincy Notre Dame 19

Final

QND: Ben Kasparie 1-2, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 HBP

QND: Harry Oden 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Raiders Have Won 16 Straight Games

Raiders Are 26-2 On The Season

Geneseo 1

Quincy 2

Final

Geneseo 3

Quincy 2

Final

Blue Devils Are 12-10 On The Season

Pittsfield 17

Griggsville-Perry 7

Final

PITT: Caden Casto 2-4, 2B (2), 5 RBI

Saukees Are 19-6 On The Season

MSHSAA

Highland 1

Palmyra 11

Final

PAL: Rayce Ragar 3-3, 4 RBI

PAL: Adam Goodwin 4-4, 4 RBI

Panthers Are 9-9-1 On The Season

High School Softball

IHSA

Camp Point Central 5

Pleasant Hill 6

Final

PH: Ava Wombles 3-3, 2B (2), 2 RBI, BB

Pleasant Hill 11

QND 1

Final

PH: Kali VanStrien 3-3, 2 HR, 6 RBI

WP: McKinley Lowe (12-3) 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Lady Wolves Are 16-6 On The Season

Pittsfield 8

Camp Point Central 9

Final

Lady Panthers Are 15-7 On The Season

Pittsfield 4

Quincy Notre Dame 6

Final

WP: Caitlin Bunte

Lady Raiders 19-6 On The Season

High School Soccer

IHSA

Girls

Quincy 5

Helias Catholic 0

Final

QHS: Taylor Routh 2 Goals

QHS: Sydney Welsh 2 Goals

Lady Blue Devils 12-6-1 On The Season

MSHSAA

Hannibal 8

Fulton 0

Final

Lady Pirates Are 19-4 On The Season And 10-0 In Conference Play

Lady Pirates Are Your 2022 NCMC Conference Champions

IHSAA

Boys

Iowa City Liberty 2

Fort Madison 0

Final

Bloodhounds Are 10-4 On The Season

College Baseball

Missouri S & T 1

Quincy University 5

Final

QU: Jay Hammel (7-2) 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Missouri S & T 3

Quincy University 11

Final

QU: Luke Napleton 2-4, R, 2 RBI (56), HR (17), BB

Hawks Have Won 11 Of Their Last 13 Games

Hawks Are 30-19 On The Season

NBA Basketball

West

Memphis Grizzlies 112

Golden State Warriors 142

Final

GSW Lead Series 2-1

East

Boston Celtics 101

Milwaukee Bucks 103

Final

MIL Lead Series 2-1

NHL Hockey

Florida Panthers 1

Washington Capitals 6

Final

WSH Lead Series 2-1

Colorado Avalanche 7

Nashville Predators 3

Final

COL Lead Series 3-0

New York Rangers 4

Pittsburgh Penguins 7

Final

PIT Lead Series 2-1

Calgary Flames 2

Dallas Stars 4

Final

DAL Lead Series 2-1

MLB Baseball

American

Kansas City Royals

Baltimore Orioles

Postponed

Chicago White Sox 3

Boston Red Sox 1

Final

National

Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Chicago Cubs 0

Final

Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 6

Chicago Cubs 2

Final

St. Louis Cardinals 7

San Francisco Giants 13

Final

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.