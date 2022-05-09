Advertisement

15-year-old girl drives two wounded men to safety through Ukrainian battlefield

A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drives two wounded men throughbattlefields to safety, despite being injured and bleeding herself. (CNN, TELEGRAM, LVIV EMERGENCY HOSPITAL, GOOGLE MAP)
By Isa Soares
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drove two wounded men through battlefields to safety, despite being injured and bleeding herself.

Anastasia is a courageous and defiant teenager who is now recovering from her injuries in Lviv after helping the two men.

“They came under fire,” she said.

As her hometown of Popasna was pummeled by Russian artillery, she wanted to help the wounded men get to a hospital.

“The help was urgently needed, so as not to lose a lot of blood,” she said.

So she picked up the car and got behind the wheel.

They made their way across a bridge, desperate to get to a hospital in Bakhmut.

“We have a bridge, and we had mines there in a checkerboard pattern,” Anastasia said. “There was no way to get through. But I somehow made it. And further along there was the corpse of a woman.”

Soon after, a burst of machinegun fire raked the car.

“I was driving the car and then the Russians fired on us,” Anastasia said. “When they started shooting, the car stopped and then I started the car again and drove on.”

She continued to drive, even though she was injured and bleeding. Time for them was running out.

She also said the car stalled because the battery was hit by a bullet.

Ukrainian soldiers then showed up to rescue Anastasia and the two passengers.

They are all now recovering, thanks to the courage of the teen girl.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in...
Andy Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ auction nabs $195M; highest for US artist
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court
Crash
Two cars totaled in crash that took out traffic light pole in Quincy
StormTrak
Prepare for summer with the StormTrak Weather App
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains