3 children found dead, mother arrested

Police are investigating at a home where three children were found dead.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The Los Angeles Police Department said they arrested a mother Sunday after her three children were found dead.

Police responding to the scene of an assault call Sunday morning said they found the three children unresponsive, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities have not said how the children were killed.

The mother, identified by police as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was booked on murder charges and her bond was set at $6 million, KNBC reported.

A second person, a juvenile, has also been arrested in connection with the deaths, KABC said. It is unclear what connection they have to the family.

Neighbors reported that they heard arguments coming from the home.

A woman said she was woken up in the middle of the night by sounds coming from her neighbor's house. (Source: KABC/CNN)

