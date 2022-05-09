Advertisement

585K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled; may be undercooked

An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer...
An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer complaints that the chicken appeared to be undercooked led to the recall, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service stated.(USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Approximately 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillet products have been recalled by Wayne Farms, LLC, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

It is an expansion of a recall in April that originally included about 30,000 pounds of product. Customer complaints that the chicken appeared to be undercooked led to the recall, the FSIS stated in a news release.

Brand names on the items include Chef’s Line and Chef’s Craft. Photos of labels can be seen on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

The following products are in the recall and were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30:

  • 9-pound cases containing eight packages of 6-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
  • 9-pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
  • 6-pound cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.
  • 16-ounce zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

These items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations, FSIS stated. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Consumers were urged not to eat the products and restaurants not to serve them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

People with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in...
Andy Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ auction nabs $195M; highest for US artist
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court
Crash
Two cars totaled in crash that took out traffic light pole in Quincy
StormTrak
Prepare for summer with the StormTrak Weather App
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains