Adams County Sheriff’s Office asks for ARPA funds to combat COVID-19 overtime costs

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said they’re having trouble staffing their corrections department. They have requested $110,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to cover overtime costs.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said it’s hard on the staff who have to work their regular shifts on top of mandated shifts.

“That has caused a burden on our overtime line item,” Wagner said. “And, we are over that line item by several, several thousand dollars.”

Wagner said the Adams County Executive Committee has approved the request, now they’re waiting for Tuesday night when the request will go before the County Board for its approval.

