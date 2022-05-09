Check your air conditioning as heat wave arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the temperatures soar to near record levels this week in the Tri-States, your air conditioning units may get a hefty workout.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday, with feel like temperatures even higher due to the humidity.

Before you turn on your AC unit, local experts say you should make sure that your air conditioner is clean and ready to go.

One of the best ways you can keep your AC well maintained is by frequently checking the filter.

“The first thing we’ll want to do is check our filters, our air filters. Make sure they’re clean and ready to go because we’re going to be running our air conditioners. It’s going to be hotter than normal, so they’re going to be running hard. So we need a lot of air flow, so we want to make sure those air filters are clean,” said Jamie Terstegge, sales consultant for Air Specialists in Quincy.

In addition to checking the filters, Terstegge said other helpful tasks would be:

Clearing the grounds around the outside unit of debris and bushes to maximize air flow.

Washing your outdoor AC units with a garden hose.

Cleaning your drainage lines.

He said taking these preventative measures can end up saving you money.

“It can save them a lot of money in the long run, for sure, because repairs aren’t getting any cheaper; they’re getting more expensive,” said Terstegge. “The equipment itself is getting more expensive, and the parts that go in the air conditioners are getting more expensive. So to be proactive now will definitely save you money down the road.”

He also recommends everyone to have a maintenance agreement so a professional can help service the AC unit if there are any problems.

