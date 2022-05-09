Advertisement

Check your air conditioning as heat wave arrives

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the temperatures soar to near record levels this week in the Tri-States, your air conditioning units may get a hefty workout.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday, with feel like temperatures even higher due to the humidity.

Before you turn on your AC unit, local experts say you should make sure that your air conditioner is clean and ready to go.

One of the best ways you can keep your AC well maintained is by frequently checking the filter.

“The first thing we’ll want to do is check our filters, our air filters. Make sure they’re clean and ready to go because we’re going to be running our air conditioners. It’s going to be hotter than normal, so they’re going to be running hard. So we need a lot of air flow, so we want to make sure those air filters are clean,” said Jamie Terstegge, sales consultant for Air Specialists in Quincy.

In addition to checking the filters, Terstegge said other helpful tasks would be:

  • Clearing the grounds around the outside unit of debris and bushes to maximize air flow.
  • Washing your outdoor AC units with a garden hose.
  • Cleaning your drainage lines.

He said taking these preventative measures can end up saving you money.

“It can save them a lot of money in the long run, for sure, because repairs aren’t getting any cheaper; they’re getting more expensive,” said Terstegge. “The equipment itself is getting more expensive, and the parts that go in the air conditioners are getting more expensive. So to be proactive now will definitely save you money down the road.”

He also recommends everyone to have a maintenance agreement so a professional can help service the AC unit if there are any problems.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Crash
Two cars totaled in crash that took out traffic light pole in Quincy
StormTrak
Prepare for summer with the StormTrak Weather App
Check your AC units before you blast it as hot temps hit the Tri-States this week
Check your AC units before you blast it as hot temps hit the Tri-States this week
The U-S Army Corps of Engineers has installed cash free fee machines where you can buy daily,...
New cash free fee machines at Mark Twain Lake
The Quincy Police department still does not have a new police chief as the selected candidate...
Quincy Police chief choice still has not formally accepted job