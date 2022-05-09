Advertisement

City unsure if Lewin will accept police chief position

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy is still without a police chief, and Mayor Mike Troup is not sure if Jonathan Lewin who retired from the Chicago Police Department will formally accept the job offer.

Mayor Mike Troup held a meeting to clarify where things stood with the hiring process on Monday.

Jonathan Lewin is a 28-year-old veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He was announced as the pick on May 2 by the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, and he was unanimously confirmed that night by the Quincy City Council.

Last week Lewin said he had tentatively accepted the job, but as of Monday, he said negotiations are still ongoing.

Troup said he has since spoken with Lewin who thinks the job is a good opportunity but feels like he has gotten mixed messages. Troup said Lewin is unsure if the Fire and Police Commissioners want him to take the job or if they are looking for reasons to kick him out of the hiring process because of delayed tests.

Lewin still needs to complete a background check and psychological testing. Troup said Lewin was confused as to why those tests were not done before he was offered the position.

The commission also wants Lewin to sign a 6-month contract, which Troup thinks is too short.

“When the city hires any other director-level position, we do that in a way that they are in a probationary period... When you are an outsider coming in I think if anything, you need more time than less time to work through and get an understanding of where we are and what’s happening in the department,” Troup said.

Troup said he spoke with the Fire and Police Commissioners about extending Lewin’s contract last Monday. He said if the city council says they want to extend Lewin’s contract Monday night, he will attend the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday to discuss it.

“I’d like to see Jonathan accept and we get him to move to Quincy as soon as reasonably possible. Let’s get a chief here and start operating,” Troup said.

Troup negotiated compensation with Lewin last Monday and he said Lewin was content with the offer.

“He’s not here because there is some hold-up with the commissioners and we need to get moving with this thing,” Alderman Mike Rein said.

