Hospital Report: May 9, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Janet Joy Benner, 83, of Keokuk, IA, died May 6 at her home. Vigen Memorial Home

Sandra Kay Young, 76, of Donnellson, IA, died May 5 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft Madison, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Shirley Ann Robinson, age 84, of Paloma, died May 7 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Patricia Ann Goodwin age 71, of Quincy died on May 6 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Harvey “Deano” Charlton, 78, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 6 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Myrna Ruth Murphy, age 86, of Mt. Sterling, IL died May 6 in the Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

James “Sam” R. Bird, 71, of New London, Missouri passed away May 6, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Charles E. Vansteel, age 82, of Quincy, died May 5 at the Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Jacob & Carrie Campbell of Quincy, IL...boy

Casey & Jessie Shoopman of Camp Point, IL...girl

