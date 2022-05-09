How long will the heat stick around?

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure to our east is not allowing our normal flow from west to east. The high pressure has us blocked in a very warm weather pattern with southerly wind flow will continue through Friday. That southerly wind flow is helping usher in and reinforce the heat that is building across the Tri States, In layman’s terms we are in the middle of a little bit of a heat wave. We do expect see daytime high temperatures near or above 90 through Thursday. It’s possible we could set a record daytime high temperature on Wednesday. The current record is 88 degrees set in 2000. The heat coupled with the humidity will have heat index readings in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The heat wave will finally break when the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through the area Friday and Saturday. We will be back to normal daytime high temperatures in the low 70s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky.

