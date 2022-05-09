Advertisement

Iowa DOT to collect data to improve roads in Lee County

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Iowa Department of Transportation employees will be on the roads in the spring and summer as part of their statewide data collection survey report to help state, county and city road improvements.

This year, Iowa DOT officials said there will be a heavy focus on Southeast Iowa, which includes Lee County.

Lee County Engineer Ben Hull said the last survey was done in 2018. He said these surveys have helped them determine which transportation projects need work.

“Once we have that data, we use it in our five-year planning and further out to determine which roads to do maintenance or reconstruction on,” Hull said.

Hull said they also use it to determine safety measures.

“The vehicle miles traveled in the county is also fed into the formula,” Hull said.

The survey involves city roads, too. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said they have been focused on their road plans already. This includes the eight blocks of highway on Avenue H.

“We’re knee-deep in that now,” Mohrfeld said. “There’s a little pain with progress but it’s good pain.”

Fort Madison resident Kyle Hensley said the stretch of road being blocked off on Avenue H is an inconvenience to his commute, but he is glad the roads are being attended to.

“I think the roads should be a priority,” Hensley said. “Over the marina project (that the city) is working on.”

Hull said he hopes Iowa DOT will have the proper data needed in a few months.

