Advertisement

Lucy the two-nosed cow is celebrating her 15th birthday

Lucy the 2-nosed cow celebrates her 15th birthday this month. (WSAW)
By Hannah Borchert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - This month, a famous cow named Lucy celebrates her 15th birthday.

Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her unusual nose.

When Lucy’s owner, Mark Krombholz, found her in the pasture just after she was born 15 years ago, he thought that she got kicked in the face. It was later on when he found out that she had two noses.

“We had the vet come out … she says that is bone structure there, she does breathe out of both noses,” Krombholz said.

Despite being different, Lucy has no problems with her health. The vet told Krombholz that Lucy was going to be a twin but the egg didn’t fully split, WSAW reported.

Lucy went on to have 10 calves of her own, none with a second nose.

“I received phone calls from all different places,” Krombholz said. “We were on some farm magazine, radio station, things like that in the morning. And TV stations in New York, and we were even mentioned on Jay Leno when he was still on ‘The Tonight Show.’”

He said she even caught the attention of other countries.

“She was in Pravda, a Russian newspaper, in China,” Krombholz said.

Krombholz said she’s still a normal cow, with some personality.

“She can be a bit of a diva, because she’s not afraid of people like that,” Krombholz said.

She goes to fairs in her own personalized ride and over the years her owner has gotten lots of offers for her. Krombholz said he got very high offers, but couldn’t take them.

“I wouldn’t trade her for the world,” Krombholz said. “I’ve been offered tens of thousands of dollars but, like I said, sideshows, they may drag her all over the country and after that what happens to her.”

Krombholz said she is part of the family. You can check out more pictures of on her Facebook page Lucy the Two Nosed Cow.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in...
Andy Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ auction nabs $195M; highest for US artist
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court
Crash
Two cars totaled in crash that took out traffic light pole in Quincy
StormTrak
Prepare for summer with the StormTrak Weather App
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains