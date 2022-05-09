Mark Twain Lake installs new fee machines

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - As the weather warms and more people flock to Mark Twain Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has made some changes.

One of those changes was the installation of new automated fee collection machines.

The machines are card only, and are located at the visitor center, the shooting range and various recreation areas such as: Ray Behrens, Robert Allen, Indian Creek, and John F. Spalding.

Army Corps Natural Resource Specialist Alex Threlkeld said the machines were implemented in lieu of the pandemic.

“Coming out of COVID we tried to reduce human contact between one another, and this was an advantageous means of providing this service to our visitors, making it easy, making it convenient and so far it has worked out very well,” said Threlkeld.

Daily passes can be purchased for $5, or annual passes for $40.

Once purchased, daily passes need to be displayed face up in the car’s dashboard.

Annual passes need to be redeemed at the visitor’s center.

“All you have to do is take a photo of your receipt, email it in to marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil or you can mail it here to the visitor center, and we will put together a hang tag and mail it back to you,” said Threlkeld.

Shooting range passes will cost $2 per shooter per day, with a $5 maximum per vehicle per day; $20 per commercial vehicle per day; or the regular $40 annual pass.

Beach fees are similar, with $2 per swimmer per day, $5 maximum per vehicle per day; $20 per commercial vehicle per day; or the regular $40 annual pass.

All beach areas open to the public from 8 a.m. to dusk Saturday, May 14.

Threlkeld said he wants to remind everyone participating in some fun at the lake to practice water safety measures, such as wearing life jackets at all times while boating.

There is a fee machine located at both the John F. Spalding beach area and the John F. Spalding boat ramp. (WGEM)

