Mother’s Day celebratory brunch at Pointe D’Vine brings in hundreds

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of residents attended a special event put on by Pointe D’Vine on Sunday afternoon to treat their mothers.

The wine vineyard and venue held a brunch during the first part of the day, followed by pop-up shops which had about five vendors there, including a bouquet bar and other small businesses that specialize in gifts.

“We have a big variety of flowers usually on the bar right now,” said Sweet P Petals Owner Paige Owsley. “All we have left are roses because today has been so successful. But this is a build-your-own bouquet bar experience. Customers can come up and really create what they want.”

Owsley said this event is a great way to launch her brand new business.

