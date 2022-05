QUINCY (WGEM) - On May 9 at 7 a.m. South 18th Street starting at Payson Ave. will be closed.

The closure is due to the replacement of underground utilities and reconstruction of the intersection with new pavement.

The city expects this construction to last until July 1.

The city is asking motorists to find an alternate route.

