In spite of labor and supply issues, renovated Hannibal motel work still on track

In spite of labor and supply issues, Hannibal Hotel still set to open
In spite of labor and supply issues, Hannibal Hotel still set to open(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Those looking to turn a vacant Hannibal motel into a extended-living quarters for traveling workers say they’re on track to open their first building in the fall.

Since purchasing the Bestway Inn on Mark Twain Avenue back in November, Horizon Rentals said they have been able to clean the rooms and strip the walls on the first and second floors, leaving only the electrical work left.

Operation manager Jeff Hampton said they are on track to open the building in the fall.

He said the main challenge is finding labor as some companies are busy with other work.

“There’s other projects going on so some of them are starting out thinking, ‘Oh well, we’ll have time to do this,’ and they don’t and they get other calls,” Hampton said.

Hampton said they’ve also had troubles obtaining some equipment, but they have partnered with a company that’ll be able to get them what they need.

He said when they finish with the inside of the building, they’ll work on the outside of the building, making it more visually appealing to those driving down Mark Twain Avenue into Hannibal.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau director Megan Rapp said it’s important steps are being taken to increase the area’s curb appeal since the first things tourists see can help bring them into the area and have them explore more.

She said first impressions are important to help draw tourists in.

“The great thing about what is going to be the Lighthouse properties is that you can see the progress taking place so really being able to see things in progress shows that city is moving forward,” Rapp said.

