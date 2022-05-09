Taste of summer arrives this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The heat we have been talking about arrives this week, starting with warmer temperatures today. We can continue through the afternoon, a warm front will move through the area. This front will bring in warmer and more humid air. It will be a windy day, with winds coming out of the south. Winds will be sustained at about 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. With the warm front passing through, the mostly sunny skies and the southerly winds highs will be in the mid to upper 80s (depending on where you live in the Tri-States). Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with warmer nighttime lows. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will still be breezy, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow morning we will have a warmer start to the day, which will give us a head start on the warming for the day. The mostly sunny skies will continue and so will the breezy southerly winds. Therefore, tomorrow will kick off our little stretch of 90° highs. We will notice another slight increase in humidity as well.

Reminder: The WGEM Stormtrak Weather App Tour continues this evening in Macomb.

Today (Monday): Macomb Hy-Vee (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.