Troup: Quincy facing one of the ‘worst cyber attacks’ to ever hit the community

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy is dealing with what the mayor calls one of the worst cyber attacks to ever hit the community, and they still don’t know how it happened.

Mayor Mike Troup said around 7:30 Saturday morning the city of Quincy was got hit by a cyber attack.

“This probably is going to go down as one of the worst cyber attacks for any organization in this community,” Troup said.

It took the Quincy Police Department’s non-emergency phone lines down for a full day.

Police still can’t access their emails. They also said they can’t process any Freedom of Information Act requests, their car computers are not working and they have to write paper copies for tickets and accident reports.

“Now instead of digital we are using paper copies. It’s like policing in the mid-to-late nineties when I started. So we don’t have the car computers anymore,” Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington said.

Pilkington said officers are still on patrol, and the 911 phone number still works.

“The outside person will not see anything different, except a delay in maybe getting some of these FOIAs or some of these or some of these reports that they need,” Pilkington said.

City of Quincy employees can’t send or receive emails and the Quincy Fire Department and Quincy Public Library were also impacted.

Troup said they are limiting employee usage of the internet until they know where the problem came from.

He said they are still unsure about how it happened, but he stressed the severity of the situation.

“In a lot of respects, it’s worse than a flood or a severe windstorm or a tornado. This is a serious attack to the city of Quincy,” Troup said.

Troup said residents are able to pay their utility bills, but the city cannot accept credit card payments right now.

He said the cyber attack did not affect the city’s water services or sewer systems.

Troup says the FBI and Illinois State Police are investigating. Pilkington said QPD is not involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.