Advertisement

Western Illinois Regional Council and Community Action Agency names new executive director

Roger Pavey
Roger Pavey(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - The Western Illinois Regional Council and Community Action Agency announced on Monday they named Roger Pavey executive director.

Pavey will begin his work with WIRC-CAA on June 20.

According to WIRC-CAA, Pavey has 30 years of experience in social work, community action and nonprofit management. Previously, Pavey served for more than 20 years as the chief executive officer for Community Action of Eastern Iowa in Davenport, Iowa.

WIRC Board Chair and Executive Search Committee Chair Kim Pierce expressed her excitement for Pavey to join WIRC-CAA.

“I have no doubt that his experience, skillset, and leadership will help us improve our ability to serve the region and fulfill our mission,” Pierce said. “Mr. Pavey has built a wonderful reputation in the community action world and has left a strong positive impact on every organization he has worked with. We are excited to see him do the same here.”

Pavey said he wasn’t looking for a new job, but was intrigued by how WIRC-CAA treated him.

“I was not looking to change positions when The PACE Group connected me with Western Illinois Regional Council and Community Action Agency,” Pavey said. “Every interaction with the staff and Boards of Directors made me want to join their team and to work with them for the people and communities of western Illinois. I’m honored to join WIRC-CAA and excited to work with the staff and volunteers to further the mission.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Crash
Two cars totaled in crash that took out traffic light pole in Quincy
StormTrak
Prepare for summer with the StormTrak Weather App
Check your AC units before you blast it as hot temps hit the Tri-States this week
Check your AC units before you blast it as hot temps hit the Tri-States this week
The U-S Army Corps of Engineers has installed cash free fee machines where you can buy daily,...
New cash free fee machines at Mark Twain Lake
The Quincy Police department still does not have a new police chief as the selected candidate...
Quincy Police chief choice still has not formally accepted job