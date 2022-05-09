Western Illinois Regional Council and Community Action Agency names new executive director

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - The Western Illinois Regional Council and Community Action Agency announced on Monday they named Roger Pavey executive director.

Pavey will begin his work with WIRC-CAA on June 20.

According to WIRC-CAA, Pavey has 30 years of experience in social work, community action and nonprofit management. Previously, Pavey served for more than 20 years as the chief executive officer for Community Action of Eastern Iowa in Davenport, Iowa.

WIRC Board Chair and Executive Search Committee Chair Kim Pierce expressed her excitement for Pavey to join WIRC-CAA.

“I have no doubt that his experience, skillset, and leadership will help us improve our ability to serve the region and fulfill our mission,” Pierce said. “Mr. Pavey has built a wonderful reputation in the community action world and has left a strong positive impact on every organization he has worked with. We are excited to see him do the same here.”

Pavey said he wasn’t looking for a new job, but was intrigued by how WIRC-CAA treated him.

“I was not looking to change positions when The PACE Group connected me with Western Illinois Regional Council and Community Action Agency,” Pavey said. “Every interaction with the staff and Boards of Directors made me want to join their team and to work with them for the people and communities of western Illinois. I’m honored to join WIRC-CAA and excited to work with the staff and volunteers to further the mission.”

