2 people found dead in rural West Point, Illinois

1466 East County Road 350, West Point, Illinois
1466 East County Road 350, West Point, Illinois
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEST POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office remained tight-lipped Tuesday, a day after they said two people were found dead at a home in rural West Point, Illinois.

Sheriff Travis Duffy reported in a written statement that deputies received a call reporting two deaths at 9:25 a.m. Monday.

Deputies responded to 1466 E. County Road 350. Records list the property owners as Gary and Carla Jacobs. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home posted an obituary for the couple on Monday.

The sheriff’s office refused to answer any questions or release any other details.

Messages left for Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals were not returned.

