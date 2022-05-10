Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Louisiana

Amber Alerts for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos issued in...
Amber Alerts for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos issued in Louisiana and Mississippi have been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - An Amber Alert for two girls, ages 2 months and 9 years, from Louisiana has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Both the Louisiana State Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos. The two had last been seen Monday evening in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Police were searching for 25-year-old Sergio “David” Hernandez in relation to the children’s alleged abduction, WVUE reported.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

