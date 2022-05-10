Advertisement

Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 43

The Hotel Saratoga was severely damaged in a massive explosion that killed 43 people.
The Hotel Saratoga was severely damaged in a massive explosion that killed 43 people.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — The elegant Hotel Saratoga was supposed to reopen in Havana on Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break.

Instead, it has been a day of mourning for the 43 people known to have died in an explosion that ripped the building apart.

A spokesman for the hotel says experts estimate 80% of the hotel was damaged by Friday’s explosion, which hurled tons of concrete chunks into the streets and seriously harmed neighboring structures.

Officials reported Tuesday evening that a 43rd body had been recovered, but it was not immediately known if the latest victim had worked at the hotel.

Earlier, officials said 51 people were working to get the hotel ready for reopening and 23 of them were among the dead. They said three workers remained missing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Crocs and health care apparel brand FIGS are partnering to give free footwear and scrubs to...
Nurses Week: Crocs helping to give 10K pairs of shoes, scrubs to healthcare workers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., left to right, Rep....
House approves $40B Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request
Mayor Troup, shoppers optimistic about Target coming to Quincy
Mayor, shoppers excited about Target coming to Quincy
A round of hypersonic missiles sent from Russia destroys a shopping center in Ukraine.
Russian missile strikes obliterates Ukrainian shopping mall
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries