Fire destroys Quincy camper

By Blake Sammann and Ryan Hill
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of a fire that destroys a camper and damaged a vacant business early Tuesday morning.

Quincy firefighters said they got on scene at 607 N. 5th Street around 4:00 a.m.. They said they put out the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

Firefighter said police are assisting with the investigation. They said they are not sure if the fire started in the camper or in the buildings nearby.

They said the buildings had no electric or gas.

Witnesses said the flames were huge.

“I could see just orange, that was about it,” Quincy resident Bryan Carpenter said. “I live just right there and so I came out here on top of my porch and noticed a lot of orange I could see.”

Firefighters said investigators will return to the scene Tuesday morning determine a cause.

