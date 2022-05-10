Advertisement

Heat and humidity to continue

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The heat and humidity will continue across the region through Thursday.

We may set a record high temperature on Wednesday, We are currently forecasting a high of 91 degrees. The record is 88 set in the year 2000.

The 90 degree heat comes to an end on Friday but the humidity sticks around both Friday and Saturday with daytime high temperatures reaching up to the mid 80s.

Both Friday and Saturday we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Tri-States.

The threat is greater on Friday into Friday night. Saturday may have just a few stray thunderstorms in the heat of the day.

On a non-weather related element there is a total lunar eclipse on the docket for the midwest on Monday, May 16tth

