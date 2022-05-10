Hospital Report: May 10, 2022
Deaths:
LeRoy R. Venvertloh, age 77, of Ellington Rd, Quincy, passed away May 8 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Barb A. Mayfield, age 60, of LaBelle, Missouri, died May 8 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Jon D. Strawman, age 52, of Quincy, died May 8 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Kathleen M. Hill Turner, 94, of Hannibal, MO, passed away May 9 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Kathryn “Katie” H. Wood, 70, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away May 8 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Cole & Margaret Lanning of Plymouth, IL...girl
Jacob Jagodzinski & Elizabeth Kipp of Coatsburg, IL...boy
