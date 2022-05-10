Hot and humid as we get close to a record high

QUINCY (WGEM) - As a ridge continues to build into the central portions of the U.S. heat and humidity will continue to build. We have had a band of clouds passing by but through the day we end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The southerly winds are continuing, aiding in additional warm air advection (warmer air being transported into the area). Therefore, today will be hotter and more humid. With highs in the low 90s, we will be getting awfully close to the record of 92° which was set in 2011. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, which means humidity will be higher. That will make it feel humid and pretty uncomfortable. Feels like temperatures could possibly get as high as 100°. For tonight, we will be partly cloudy with warm nighttime lows in the 70s again. Even our nighttime lows could be mild enough to break record high minimum temperatures.

The forecast remains dry through the day, but overnight into very early tomorrow morning the forecast gets a little more murky. Models show a thunderstorm complex up towards our northeast which look to produce something called an outflow boundary. You can think of these boundaries as mini cold fronts. The models show this boundary surging southward into portions of central and eastern Illinois, attempting to develop some showers and thunderstorms. Some models are even trying to bring the storms our way. However, confidence in those storms reaching us is pretty low. The more favorable conditions for thunderstorms will be west of where the storms will be. Plus, we will have a vigorous cap (lid) on the atmosphere which will prevent the storms from making it our way.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.