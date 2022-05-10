Advertisement

‘It’s second nature’: Ceremony honors firefighters who sacrificed their lives in service to others

A wreath stands at the Illinois State Capitol Fire Fighter's Memorial after a ceremony on May...
A wreath stands at the Illinois State Capitol Fire Fighter's Memorial after a ceremony on May 10, 2022.(WGEM)
By Lizzie Seils
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Four firefighters were honored today for losing their lives in service to their communities through the fire department. It’s a large sacrifice, but to the fire fighters at the memorial today, they say what they do is nothing out of the ordinary.

“I did what I had to do,” said Executive Director of the Illinois Firefighter Memorial Committee and retired Chief James Grady, when asked what those men and women say when commended for their bravery. “I did what I needed to do, and I did what I love to do.”

Four men died in the past year while battling fires. Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department, Michael Pickering of Engine 29 in Bridgeport, MaShawn Plummer of Engine 94 in Portage Park, and Medhi Maourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District, all died in 2021. Their surviving families and friends gathered today to remember their lives.

“Firefighters have long been admired for their willingness to put their own well-being behind that of the people they are sworn to protect,” Illinois Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. “This inherent desire overrides other’s instinct of self-preservation, and wills fire fighters to move heaven and earth to save a life.”

“To some, this may seem like a risky endeavor, but to us it’s truly a blessing to have this opportunity to help others during the worst moments of their lives,” he continued. “There’s no doubt that this sentiment ran strong in the blood of our fallen brothers.”

Each family was given the Line of Duty Death Gold Badge in remembrance of their loved one. One of the fire fighters honored today, Plummer, was recalled by family as always wanting to be a firefighter.

“He got up everyday with purpose,” his mother Felicia Townsend Plummer said. “When he did his first ride-along he said ‘Mom, this is what I was put on this earth to do. This is what I was supposed to do.’”

She and Plummer’s father, Jermaine Plummer, said the last year of their son’s life was one of his happiest. He had been in the fire department for one year before he was killed while battling a fire in Chicago in December of last year.

They were comforted by the support from fellow fire fighters and their families. They said MaShawn had no children of his own, and that this service was his legacy.

Additionally, several state officials and members of the General Assembly were there to offer their condolences. Gov. J.B. Pritzker highlighted each man’s life and laid a wreath on the memorial outside the Illinois State Capitol building.

Beyond remembering those lost to their service, the Illinois Fire Service also recognized individuals who showed exemplary courage and bravery. They were awarded to several individuals who put themselves at personal risk to save another person.

The highest honor available, the Medal of Honor, was awarded to Cicero Fire Department Lt. Brian Kulaga, who rushed into a burning building without equipment to save two men in an apartment fire that left the unit filled with smoke.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Mayor Troup, shoppers optimistic about Target coming to Quincy
Mayor, shoppers excited about Target coming to Quincy
Brown County Business Start-Up Competition
First-ever Brown County start-up business competition to announce winner
Gov. JB Pritzker signs three public safety bills into law on May 10, 2022.
Pritzker signs public safety legislation highlighting mental health services, trauma-informed police training
Frederick Ball Apartments unveils facelift at ribbon cutting ceremony in Quincy
Frederick Ball Apartments unveils facelift at ribbon cutting ceremony in Quincy