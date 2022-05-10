Laura Sievert receives 25th-annual Joe Bonansinga Award

QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way of Adams County, Inc., and the Rotary Club of Quincy presented Laura Sievert with the 2022 Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award on Tuesday at the Rotary Club’s Noon meeting at the Quincy Holiday Inn.

According to the United Way of Adams County, it established the Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award in 1998 with the Rotary Club to recognize individuals who exemplify the highest standards of community service. The award is named for the first recipient, Joe Bonansinga, who was more commonly known as “Mr. Quincy.”

A panel of individuals representing former award winners, United Way Board members and members of the Rotary Club evaluated the nominations.

“Each one of the nominees this year is a shining example of why this community is so incredibly special,” said Jeremy Wingerter, CEO of United Way of Adams County. “Mrs. Sievert, and her extensive list of community activism shows us how one person can make a difference in their community. As difficult as this process is each year, all nominees should be proud of Laura’s impact across our area.”

According to the United Way, among the highlights of Sievert’s service include:

Blood Donation Program Leader, Founder of a blood donor team in the top 1% of the nation.

TEDx Organizer, Speaker.

Trees for Tomorrow (currently President).

Co-Founder of 100 Women Who Care philanthropy group.

Past President of Quincy Bicycle Club and founder of The Ride of Silence – honoring those hit or killed.

Executive Board Member of Local Arts Network for the Illinois Arts Council.

Adams County Health Department Volunteer (scheduling vaccine appointments, going out on mobile vaccine teams, creating public health messaging artwork).

Member of Sew Essential group that made over 1,000 facemasks through the Covid pandemic.

Initiated the STEAM projects for take-home art during the pandemic.

Muralist (most recently the Baldwin School Mural that she designed) and spearheaded the Celebration of Education Sculpture Series that can be seen at each of the Quincy Public School buildings.

Musicians (Park Band and Quincy Concert Band are both all-volunteer musicians).

Frequent volunteer at arts organization events (Q-Fest, ArtFest, Quincy Community Theatre usher, school art projects, wrote a major capital grant for Historical Society, fundraisers, etc.).

Speaker at Community Events and Workshops like the Diversity and Inclusion Summit in 2021 and Women Empowered in 2021. National Speaker at the National Main Street Conference, Ignite for Arts Conference, World of Speakers Podcast.

University of Iowa Alumni Band Mentor, Volunteer, Organizer.

Organize yearly farm clean-up at Terripin Farms (Donate 2000+ pounds of veggies in the past 2 years).

Past recipients of the Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award are:

1998 Joe Bonansinga “Mr. Quincy”

1999 Harry and Carlene Geisler

2000 Carla Gosney

2001 Rocky and Rhonda Murry

2002 Rev. Tim White

2003 Tony and Signe Oakley

2004 Carolyn and Steve Hagood

2005 Chuck Scholz

2006 Hermann Schneidmann

2007 Darrell Peacher

2008 H.W. Knapheide

2009 Lee Lindsay Curtis

2010 Kathy Ridder

2011 Dr. George Meyer

2012 Terry Myers

2013 Becky Albert

2014 Michael Klingner

2015 Brad Billings

2016 Paul Brown

2017 Jeff Spear

2018 Mike Elbe

2019 Charles C. Doan

2020 Phil Conover

2021 Chief Joe Henning

