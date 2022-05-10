Advertisement

Missouri renews call for national convention on term limits

By The Associated Press
May. 10, 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has renewed a call for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

The GOP-led House voted 82-66 in favor of the resolution Tuesday. The resolution passed narrowly despite bipartisan opposition.

Supporters of term limits say they prevent lawmakers from holding on to power for too long. Critics argue that term-limited legislators lack institutional knowledge, giving an edge to lobbyists and other insiders.

A convention won’t happen unless legislatures in two thirds of all states join the call. Any amendments that come out of a convention would need to be approved by three fourths of all legislatures.

