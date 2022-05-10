Advertisement

Mom of 4 dies after hit-and-run on Mother’s Day

Police continue to search for the truck driver involved in the incident, who fled the scene. (WCBS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A mother of four who was pinned by a hit-and-run driver outside her home on Mother’s Day has died from her injuries.

Florence Ngwu’s family and friends are still trying to make sense of the Sunday tragedy. Her niece, Nnenna B., says the 49-year-old was a caring, loving mother of four who worked as a nurse.

“Her heart has stopped,” her niece said. “A very strong woman. She was just a fighter, so we thought maybe she could, you know, but…”

Florence Ngwu was a 49-year-old mother of four who worked as a nurse, according to friends and...
Florence Ngwu was a 49-year-old mother of four who worked as a nurse, according to friends and family. She died of her injuries after she was pinned between two cars in what police say was a hit-and-run incident.(Source: Family photos, WCBS via CNN)

Surveillance video taken on Mother’s Day morning shows a truck hitting a car in New York City’s Queens neighborhood. Neighbors say the car belonged to Ngwu’s daughter, so she and her daughter approached the driver of the truck.

“I just wish that they stayed on the sidewalk and just called police instead of coming in the street and trying to be too vigilant,” neighbor Calvin Williams said.

The driver hit several more parked cars as he made a U-turn on the dead end street, causing one of the vehicles to drag. The video shows Ngwu getting pinned between two cars.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries Monday morning.

Police continue to search for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene. They say the vehicle was found unattended not far away, with surveillance video showing what appears to be the driver walking away.

Ngwu’s family says it was inhumane and cowardly to leave the scene.

Police are also looking into why the truck was on the street and hit so many cars. Sources say it was reported stolen earlier that day.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Mother of 13, grandma of 75, great-grandmother of 120, celebrates milestone birthday
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Alabama corrections officer dead, inmate in custody after prison escape
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicy White was "the mastermind" behind the whole plan,...
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White was "the mastermind" behind escaped inmate
FILE PHOTO - Participants were given a half dose of Moderna or a full dose of Pfizer in...
4th dose of COVID vaccine gives big boost, study says
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to...
LIVE: Biden to address inflation in White House remarks