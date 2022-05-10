Prepare for summer with the StormTrak Weather App

MACOMB (WGEM) -With summer coming up and storm season upon us, it’s more important than ever to stay weather aware.

You can do that with our WGEM StormTrak Weather App.

If you don’t know how to download it, or use it, we can help you with that as WGEM continues to hold a tour for its StormTrak Weather App.

On Monday, we were at the Hy-Vee in Macomb.

One user of the StormTrak App, Daren Hill, told us why the app is important to him.

“Weather is very changeable. It can change really fast and i wanna keep updated because I’m liking weather,” Hill said.

Here is a list of the dates and locations for the rest of the WGEM StormTrak Weather App Tour. They all run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

5/16: Hy-Vee in Ft. Madison

5/23: Hy-Vee in Quincy on Harrison

