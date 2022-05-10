Quincy city phones restored after cyber attack

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council voted unanimously to approve a quote of $24,341 for a new redundant firewall solution.

This comes after the city was the target of what Mayor Mike Troup is calling ‘the worst cyber attacks’ to ever hit the community.

Troup said they’re still investigating who and what caused the attack. He said their emails are still down, so they can not receive or send out city emails.

He said their phones have since been restored and are no longer affected. The number 9-1-1 now works so police and fire are able to respond to emergencies more efficiently. He said central services and planning development are not affected by the attack, except for their emails.

“We can still process and get your utility payments cash or check, we can not take a credit card payment currently. We think that’s going to get back fixed so we can take credit cards sometime this week,” Troup said.

Troup said the approval of the new firewall technology will help avoid cyber attacks in the future but it won’t correct the issue they’re in now.

He said an expiration of their current firewall protection has nothing to do with the attack. He said someone was trying to get information from the city but they don’t know who it is yet.

Quincy city council also approved several other resolutions Monday night.

All 14 alderman present voted to dissolve their Residential Rental Registration Ad-Hoc Committee. It was designed almost a year ago to create a residential rental property registration process and put in place measures to enforce it. During council discussion, Troup said it served its purpose, however, but didn’t reach its goal. He said they attempted to tweak a proposed ordinance, but it kept getting rejected so now they’re going to have to come up with a different solution.

The mayor also appointed Alderman Patty Maples to the Human Rights Commission, Alderman Eric Entrup to the Great River Economic Development Foundation board and Gabe Hanafin as the Quincy Regional Airport Interim Director.

Hanafin said the Fourth phase of an airport project forward after the council approved an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Illinois Department Of Transportation for $250,674.69 with 90% funded by the FAA Airport Improvement Program, five percent by the state, and five percent by the city, which will be $12,533.74.

“It really is steps in the right direction to making the airport safer for anyone and everyone that uses it,” Hanafin said.

He said the project for the rehabilitation of one of the airports runways, removal of another and the realignment of a taxiway.

Everything is still up in the air when it comes to the next Quincy Police Chief.

Mayor Mike Troup said there will be a meeting Tuesday with the Fire and Police Commission where they will discuss it further.

On May 3rd, 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, Jonathan Lewin, tentatively accepted the job.

However, he still has to complete a background check and psychological testing.

Troup said Lewin was confused as to why those tests were not done before he was offered the position.

