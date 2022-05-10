Target to take over former Kmart location

QUINCY (WGEM) - Target, the retailer long-hinted by city leaders to take over the former Kmart property at 3701 Broadway in Quincy, has filed Memorandum of Lease for the property.

The agreement between Target Corporation and landlord GMX Quincy, LLC is dated April 28 and was filed Monday by the Adams County Clerk and Recorder.

The City of Quincy signed an incentive agreement with GMX Real Estate Group on Feb. 22, however, while city leaders have dropped hints that Target was the retailer, they have never publicly said it, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

During a finance committee meeting in February with the developers, Quincy 4th Ward Alderman Michael Farha said “when the public gets the terms of the agreement they’re going to realize there are a very limited number of places it could be.”

He then pointed to requirements in the agreement that the retailer must be in the top 20 of U.S retailers and have greater than $50 billion in sales.

Farha then directly asked the developers what he called the million-dollar question, “who is the new tenant?”

The developers replied they would love to tell him, but to do so would jeopardize the deal.

Farha asked, “If you’ve seen the building you know it’s an ugly brown and I assume when you get done, just by the process of elimination, that building is going to be white. And then I assume the colors on the logo are going to be red and white.

One of the developers replied, “We’re very proud to say, the building is going to look spectacular.”

Farha continued, “Am I over the target? Just answer this one question: Am I over the target? And I’ll let go.”

One of the developers replied, “I think you’ll be very pleased with the retailer.”

Farha later said, “I got the answer I was looking for.”

The developer closed on the property on April 29 and fenced off the property for reconstruction last week.

The documents filed Monday do not indicate when the store might open, but the developer previously said they were targeting April of 2023.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.