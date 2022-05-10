Two cars totaled in crash that took out traffic light pole in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A traffic light pole was knocked down, and two cars totaled during a crash Monday in Quincy.

Police on scene said it happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th and Maine Streets.

While no one was hurt, police said the at-fault driver would be arrested and ticketed. Police would not name the driver who caused the crash, and would not provide any further details about what led up to the collision.

No word on when the traffic light pole on the southeast corner of the intersection will be repaired.

Police said traffic was stalled as they cleaned up the wreckage.

