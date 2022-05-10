WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 9) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Team Focused On The Start Of IHSA Postseason Play And The South Shelby Golf Team Captures Class 2 District 2 Crown On The Fairways

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The postseason campaign for the 2022 Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders soccer team gets underway this Tuesday at Advance Physical Therapy Field. The (15-3-3) “Blue & Gold” are scheduled to host Springfield Lutheran at 10th & Jackson at 4:00 p.m. with the winner of course advancing through the IHSA state playoffs and the loser closing out their season. That’s the reality of postseason play that heightens emotions on the field, as well as in the stands, with diehard fans hoping to see their favorite teams survive and continue their march towards a possible state crown. Veteran QND head coach Mark Longo understands that scenario, and all that it entails. all too well. He’s faced postseason pressure both as a player and coach. He understands that the Lady raiders, currently riding a 3-game winning streak, will have to ne both physically and mentally prepared for the challenge ahead. Coach Longo took timeout from practice on Monday on the QND campus to offer some thoughts on what the postseason is really all about. The WGEM Sports-Cam also caught up with junior forward Lia Quintero to inquire about her thoughts on tomorrow battle on her home pitch.

At Liberty High School earlier today, two outstanding student-athletes from the Eagles student body signed National Letters Of Intent for Track and Cross Country. Senior Cannen Wolf signed his NLI with Indiana State University for track and cross country as scheduled. The multi-sport standout still has a few things he still wants to accomplish at LHS before he graduates in the weeks ahead. We’ll have details...

LHS senior Elli Sunde was also in the NLI spotlight on Monday afternoon. Ellie signed her “official paperwork” with Millikin University just after 3:20 p.m. in front of family and friends. Sunde has overcome injuries with flying colors during her prep career and she also set a new school record a few days ago in the 100 Meters. Elli shared a few thoughts on what accomplishing that feat meant to her as her days competing within the high school track arena slowly winds down.

On the MSHSAA fairways, local golfers were focused in on doing their best during the Class 2 district 2 Golf Tournament at the Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal. Golfers from South Shelby, Monroe city, Palmyra, Bowling Green, Centralia, and other schools were all dealing with some pretty tough windy conditions on the greens. We’ll have the latest on how some of the top squads faired...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.