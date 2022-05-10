Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 9) Quincy Notre Dame Beats Quincy High On The IHSA Baseball Diamond During Another Chapter Of The “Crosstown Showdown” And The Hannibal Golf Team Wins A 2022 District Crown On The Fairways

QND & QHS Battle On The Softball Dirt At “The Backyard”
Quincy Notre Dame Pitcher Tyler Dance Leads The Raiders Past The Quincy Blue Devils
Quincy Notre Dame Pitcher Tyler Dance Leads The Raiders Past The Quincy Blue Devils
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, May 9, 2022

IHSA Baseball

“2022 Crosstown Showdown”

Quincy Blue Devils 4

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 8

QND: (WP) Tyler Dance (6 IP / 6 H / 3 ER / 4 BB / 2 K )

QND: (SV) Dalton Miller (1 IP / 1 K )

QND: 11 Hits For The Raiders vs. QHS

QND: Alex Connoyer ( 2-for-3 / 2 RBI )

QND: Dalton Miller ( 1-for-4 / 3 RBI )

QND: Harry Oden ( 1-for-3 / RBI )

Tucker Tollerton ( 4-for-4 / RBI )

Ben Kasperie ( 2-for-4 )

IHSA

Pittsfield 3

Jacksonville 6

Southeastern 17

Liberty 1

Macomb 2

Beardstown 6

MHS: Bombers Had 6 Hit & Committed 4 Errors

BHS: (18-4) Tigers Celebrate Senior day With A Win!

Payson-Seymour 21

North Greene 2

PS: Riker Triplett ( 2-for-3 / Grand Slam / 6 RBI )

PS: Tyler Baker (3-for-3 / 3 RBI )

West Hancock 7

Unity 0

WH: Titans Now (12-5) On The Season

Senior Day For The (7-8) UHS Mustangs

MSHSAA Baseball

South Shelby 3

Palmyra 16 (Final/5 Innings)

Senior Night For Palmyra

PHS: Panthers Now (10-9-1) On The Season

SS: Cardinals Now (7-5) On The Season

Knox County 8

Marceline 0 (Final/5 Innings)

KC: (11-3) Eagles Are 2022 Lewis & Clark Champions

Monroe City 3

Salisbury 4

Mark Twain 4

Montgomery County 7

Gateway Legacy 10

Bowling Green 3

BG: Bobcats Now (12-4) On The Season

Milan 0

Schuyler County 12

SC Rams Now (6-8) On The Season

Louisiana 13

Mark Twain 0

LHS Bulldogs Now (10-7) On The Season

Moberly 0

Mexico 2

MHS Bulldogs Now (14-8)

LaPlata 9

Paris 4

PHS Now (1-12) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Quincy 1

Quincy Notre Dame 2

QND Lady Raiders Now (20-6) On The Season

QHS Lady Blue Devils Slide to (5-15) On The Season

West Hancock 5

Liberty 4

West Prairie-BPC 0

Camp Point Central 16

West Prairie-BPC 0

Camp Point Central 7

North Mac 2

Macomb 1

Havana 19

Astoria/VIT 0

IGHSAU Soccer

Fort Madison 4

Mount Pleasant 3 (Final/OT)

FM: Natalie Randolph Nets Game-Winning Goal For Lady Bloodhounds

Fort Madison Wins 1st SEC Conference Title In Program History

Note: (FM Hounds Are Co-Champs With Burlington)

IHSA Soccer

Mount Pleasant 0

Fort Madison 6

FM Now (11-4) Overall & (10-0) In The SEC

MSHSAA Golf

Class 4 District 2

Wolf Hollow Golf Club

Hannibal Pirates Finish In 7th Place In Team Standings (Qualify For State Tourney)

Quinn Thomas And Jonathan Parker (Qualify For State Tourney)

Class 2 District 2

Norwoods Golf Course (Hannibal)

1. South Shelby

5. Bowling Green

6. Palmyra

10. Monroe City

Class 3 District 2

Mexico Bulldogs Qualify For State Tournament

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 9) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Team Focused On The Start Of IHSA Postseason Play And The South Shelby Golf Team Captures Class 2 District 2 Crown On The Fairways

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Set To Host Springfield Lutheran On Tuesday On The IHSA Postseason Soccer Pitch

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (May 8th, 2022) Quincy University Baseball Fell To Missouri S & T In Season Finale; John Wood Baseball Split Doubleheader With Illinois Central In Home Finale; Hannibal Baseball Went From 1-6 To NCMC Champions

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
QU Baseball Will Play Lindenwood In GLVC Tournament Opener; Fell In Season Finale

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of May 8th, 2022

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Pleasant Hill’s Ava Wombles With The HR vs West Central

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Pleasant Hill's Ava Wombles HR

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (May 8th, 2022)

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For May 8th, 2022

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Pleasant Hill's Ava Wombles

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (May 7th, 2022) Quincy Notre Dame’s Winning Streak Climbs To 16 On The IHSA Diamond; Pleasant Hill Softball Wins Back To Back Games In The Backyard On The QND Campus

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
QND Baseball Has Won 16 Games In A Row

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (May 7th, 2022)

Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 6) Part I

Updated: May. 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT