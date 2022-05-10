WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 9) Quincy Notre Dame Beats Quincy High On The IHSA Baseball Diamond During Another Chapter Of The “Crosstown Showdown” And The Hannibal Golf Team Wins A 2022 District Crown On The Fairways
QND & QHS Battle On The Softball Dirt At “The Backyard”
Monday, May 9, 2022
IHSA Baseball
“2022 Crosstown Showdown”
Quincy Blue Devils 4
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 8
QND: (WP) Tyler Dance (6 IP / 6 H / 3 ER / 4 BB / 2 K )
QND: (SV) Dalton Miller (1 IP / 1 K )
QND: 11 Hits For The Raiders vs. QHS
QND: Alex Connoyer ( 2-for-3 / 2 RBI )
QND: Dalton Miller ( 1-for-4 / 3 RBI )
QND: Harry Oden ( 1-for-3 / RBI )
Tucker Tollerton ( 4-for-4 / RBI )
Ben Kasperie ( 2-for-4 )
IHSA
Pittsfield 3
Jacksonville 6
Southeastern 17
Liberty 1
Macomb 2
Beardstown 6
MHS: Bombers Had 6 Hit & Committed 4 Errors
BHS: (18-4) Tigers Celebrate Senior day With A Win!
Payson-Seymour 21
North Greene 2
PS: Riker Triplett ( 2-for-3 / Grand Slam / 6 RBI )
PS: Tyler Baker (3-for-3 / 3 RBI )
West Hancock 7
Unity 0
WH: Titans Now (12-5) On The Season
Senior Day For The (7-8) UHS Mustangs
MSHSAA Baseball
South Shelby 3
Palmyra 16 (Final/5 Innings)
Senior Night For Palmyra
PHS: Panthers Now (10-9-1) On The Season
SS: Cardinals Now (7-5) On The Season
Knox County 8
Marceline 0 (Final/5 Innings)
KC: (11-3) Eagles Are 2022 Lewis & Clark Champions
Monroe City 3
Salisbury 4
Mark Twain 4
Montgomery County 7
Gateway Legacy 10
Bowling Green 3
BG: Bobcats Now (12-4) On The Season
Milan 0
Schuyler County 12
SC Rams Now (6-8) On The Season
Louisiana 13
Mark Twain 0
LHS Bulldogs Now (10-7) On The Season
Moberly 0
Mexico 2
MHS Bulldogs Now (14-8)
LaPlata 9
Paris 4
PHS Now (1-12) On The Season
IHSA Softball
Quincy 1
Quincy Notre Dame 2
QND Lady Raiders Now (20-6) On The Season
QHS Lady Blue Devils Slide to (5-15) On The Season
West Hancock 5
Liberty 4
West Prairie-BPC 0
Camp Point Central 16
West Prairie-BPC 0
Camp Point Central 7
North Mac 2
Macomb 1
Havana 19
Astoria/VIT 0
IGHSAU Soccer
Fort Madison 4
Mount Pleasant 3 (Final/OT)
FM: Natalie Randolph Nets Game-Winning Goal For Lady Bloodhounds
Fort Madison Wins 1st SEC Conference Title In Program History
Note: (FM Hounds Are Co-Champs With Burlington)
IHSA Soccer
Mount Pleasant 0
Fort Madison 6
FM Now (11-4) Overall & (10-0) In The SEC
MSHSAA Golf
Class 4 District 2
Wolf Hollow Golf Club
Hannibal Pirates Finish In 7th Place In Team Standings (Qualify For State Tourney)
Quinn Thomas And Jonathan Parker (Qualify For State Tourney)
Class 2 District 2
Norwoods Golf Course (Hannibal)
1. South Shelby
5. Bowling Green
6. Palmyra
10. Monroe City
Class 3 District 2
Mexico Bulldogs Qualify For State Tournament
