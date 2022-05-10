WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 9) Quincy Notre Dame Beats Quincy High On The IHSA Baseball Diamond During Another Chapter Of The “Crosstown Showdown” And The Hannibal Golf Team Wins A 2022 District Crown On The Fairways

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, May 9, 2022

IHSA Baseball

“2022 Crosstown Showdown”

Quincy Blue Devils 4

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 8

QND: (WP) Tyler Dance (6 IP / 6 H / 3 ER / 4 BB / 2 K )

QND: (SV) Dalton Miller (1 IP / 1 K )

QND: 11 Hits For The Raiders vs. QHS

QND: Alex Connoyer ( 2-for-3 / 2 RBI )

QND: Dalton Miller ( 1-for-4 / 3 RBI )

QND: Harry Oden ( 1-for-3 / RBI )

Tucker Tollerton ( 4-for-4 / RBI )

Ben Kasperie ( 2-for-4 )

IHSA

Pittsfield 3

Jacksonville 6

Southeastern 17

Liberty 1

Macomb 2

Beardstown 6

MHS: Bombers Had 6 Hit & Committed 4 Errors

BHS: (18-4) Tigers Celebrate Senior day With A Win!

Payson-Seymour 21

North Greene 2

PS: Riker Triplett ( 2-for-3 / Grand Slam / 6 RBI )

PS: Tyler Baker (3-for-3 / 3 RBI )

West Hancock 7

Unity 0

WH: Titans Now (12-5) On The Season

Senior Day For The (7-8) UHS Mustangs

MSHSAA Baseball

South Shelby 3

Palmyra 16 (Final/5 Innings)

Senior Night For Palmyra

PHS: Panthers Now (10-9-1) On The Season

SS: Cardinals Now (7-5) On The Season

Knox County 8

Marceline 0 (Final/5 Innings)

KC: (11-3) Eagles Are 2022 Lewis & Clark Champions

Monroe City 3

Salisbury 4

Mark Twain 4

Montgomery County 7

Gateway Legacy 10

Bowling Green 3

BG: Bobcats Now (12-4) On The Season

Milan 0

Schuyler County 12

SC Rams Now (6-8) On The Season

Louisiana 13

Mark Twain 0

LHS Bulldogs Now (10-7) On The Season

Moberly 0

Mexico 2

MHS Bulldogs Now (14-8)

LaPlata 9

Paris 4

PHS Now (1-12) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Quincy 1

Quincy Notre Dame 2

QND Lady Raiders Now (20-6) On The Season

QHS Lady Blue Devils Slide to (5-15) On The Season

West Hancock 5

Liberty 4

West Prairie-BPC 0

Camp Point Central 16

West Prairie-BPC 0

Camp Point Central 7

North Mac 2

Macomb 1

Havana 19

Astoria/VIT 0

IGHSAU Soccer

Fort Madison 4

Mount Pleasant 3 (Final/OT)

FM: Natalie Randolph Nets Game-Winning Goal For Lady Bloodhounds

Fort Madison Wins 1st SEC Conference Title In Program History

Note: (FM Hounds Are Co-Champs With Burlington)

IHSA Soccer

Mount Pleasant 0

Fort Madison 6

FM Now (11-4) Overall & (10-0) In The SEC

MSHSAA Golf

Class 4 District 2

Wolf Hollow Golf Club

Hannibal Pirates Finish In 7th Place In Team Standings (Qualify For State Tourney)

Quinn Thomas And Jonathan Parker (Qualify For State Tourney)

Class 2 District 2

Norwoods Golf Course (Hannibal)

1. South Shelby

5. Bowling Green

6. Palmyra

10. Monroe City

Class 3 District 2

Mexico Bulldogs Qualify For State Tournament

